Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Stock Price Up 7%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 154.50 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 152 ($1.82). 179,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 190,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.70).

Alfa Financial Software Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.28. The stock has a market cap of £473.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,641.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Alfa Financial Software Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

