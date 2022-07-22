Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Position Raised by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,590 shares during the quarter. Alico makes up approximately 1.9% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Alico worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alico by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alico by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alico by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alico in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alico alerts:

Insider Activity at Alico

In other Alico news, insider James Sampel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $41,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alico Price Performance

ALCO traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.72. 502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,803. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $262.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.59. Alico, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. Alico had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 54.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alico Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alico in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alico Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.