Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Down 4.2%

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.46 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 19,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,326,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Alkermes Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alkermes news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $715,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 232,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,597.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $278,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,108,669. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 132.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

