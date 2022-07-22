Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Alliance Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $195,356.71 and $15,368.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015984 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001824 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032237 BTC.
Alliance Fan Token Profile
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.
Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token
Receive News & Updates for Alliance Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alliance Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.