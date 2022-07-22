Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Lowered to C$47.25 at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$47.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

APYRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of APYRF opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $38.46.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

