Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$47.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$47.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a hold rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$53.00 target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.08.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$33.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.21. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$32.03 and a 52-week high of C$48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.63.

Insider Transactions at Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

In related news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,856.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,933,683.84. In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Senior Officer Hugh Fletcher Clark bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$922,240.60. Also, Director Michael R. Emory bought 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.96 per share, with a total value of C$39,856.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 229,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,933,683.84.

(Get Rating)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

