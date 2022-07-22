Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$47.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UNGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$47.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a hold rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$53.00 target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.08.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$33.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.21. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$32.03 and a 52-week high of C$48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.63.

In related news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,856.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,933,683.84. In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Senior Officer Hugh Fletcher Clark bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$922,240.60. Also, Director Michael R. Emory bought 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.96 per share, with a total value of C$39,856.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 229,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,933,683.84.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

