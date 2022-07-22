AllSafe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $51,102.87 and $1.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00030298 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

