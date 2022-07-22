Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given a $140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Thirty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $115.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.39. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

