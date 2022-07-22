Alphr finance (ALPHR) Reaches Market Cap of $20,693.48

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Alphr finance has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $20,693.48 and approximately $23,164.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00392705 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015404 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001740 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032636 BTC.
About Alphr finance
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Alphr finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.