Alphr finance (ALPHR) Reaches Market Cap of $20,693.48

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Alphr finance has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $20,693.48 and approximately $23,164.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00392705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032636 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphr finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphr finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.