AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$32.50 Price Target at CSFB

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CSFB from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALA. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.79.

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ALA traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$27.42. 162,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,839. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.17. AltaGas has a one year low of C$24.16 and a one year high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.9785932 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$2,436,286.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$771,826.52. In other AltaGas news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$605,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$348,418.95. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$2,436,286.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$771,826.52. Insiders sold a total of 190,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,949 in the last three months.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

