Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 483,256 Shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,256 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $683,000.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EUM opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

About ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

