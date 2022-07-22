Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Increased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 219.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE MO traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $43.11. 97,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,736,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

