Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,042,000. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 79,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 153,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MO opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.