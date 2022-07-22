Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Raised by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after buying an additional 9,160,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,802,000 after purchasing an additional 836,243 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.5 %

MO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,736,955. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

