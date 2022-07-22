ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) were up 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 220,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 473,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $487.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after buying an additional 691,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 31.0% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 394,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 93,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 54.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Stories

