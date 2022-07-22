Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $197.50 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amazon.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $124.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.02.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

