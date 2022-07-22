Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Posts Earnings Results

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 30.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $921.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $36.72.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMTB. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Copeland, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 46.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

