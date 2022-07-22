Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMTB traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,544. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $908.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMTB shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director Frederick C. Copeland, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 46.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.