American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 4,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

American Finance Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56.

About American Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.