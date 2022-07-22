American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Holdings Boosted by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. American Financial Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,107,000 after purchasing an additional 253,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,940,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,866 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,792,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,476,000 after purchasing an additional 138,911 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,047,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 611,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,015,000 after acquiring an additional 93,271 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

American Financial Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.63. 708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,028. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.65 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average of $138.30.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

