American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

American National Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American National Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

American National Bankshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMNB opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $385.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.99. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $40.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 36.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 58.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 50.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

