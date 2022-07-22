American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Stock Performance

NYSE:AWR opened at $81.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.37. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.26.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in American States Water by 2,152.9% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 61.1% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.