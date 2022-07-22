American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,397,000 after purchasing an additional 563,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 109.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,151,000 after buying an additional 563,028 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.56.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $255.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.00. The company has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

