American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,003,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in American Tower by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in American Tower by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.56.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $255.40 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

