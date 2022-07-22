Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

