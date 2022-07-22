Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stitch Fix, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stitch Fix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also commented on SFIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

In other news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 8.0% in the first quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,979,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,636,000 after acquiring an additional 891,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after acquiring an additional 483,213 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Stitch Fix by 3.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,011,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after buying an additional 93,276 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,209,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,800,000 after buying an additional 944,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

