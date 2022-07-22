Analysts Offer Predictions for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Enthusiast Gaming in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Enthusiast Gaming’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EGLX. Scotiabank cut their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $37.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.53 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enthusiast Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

