Analysts Set American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT at $184.12

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.47.
Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express
American Express Stock Performance
Shares of AXP stock opened at $150.18 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.82 and its 200 day moving average is $169.77. The company has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
