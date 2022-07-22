Analysts Set American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT at $184.12

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.47.

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

American Express Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $150.18 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.82 and its 200 day moving average is $169.77. The company has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

