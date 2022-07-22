Anchor Protocol (ANC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.66 Million

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $42.13 million and $16.66 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007675 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

