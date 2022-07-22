Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Angel Oak Mortgage’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Separately, UBS Group cut Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Angel Oak Mortgage Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AOMR opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.43%.

Angel Oak Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Angel Oak Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently -141.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angel Oak Mortgage

In other news, Director Jonathan Morgan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,405.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag acquired 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,577.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,341,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,701,009.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Morgan acquired 4,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,405.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,570 shares of company stock worth $561,206.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 23.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.