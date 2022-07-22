Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,650

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,800 ($45.43) to GBX 3,650 ($43.63) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.65% from the stock’s previous close.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,175 ($37.96) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($40.65) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($41.84) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.45) to GBX 3,200 ($38.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,430.63 ($41.01).

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,671 ($31.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,278.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,511.21. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($59.73). The stock has a market cap of £35.73 billion and a PE ratio of 462.11.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,035 ($36.28) per share, with a total value of £15,114.30 ($18,068.50).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

