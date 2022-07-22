Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) PT Lowered to $6.50

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,669,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,688,344. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading

