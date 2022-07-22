Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) PT Lowered to $6.50

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.93% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.
Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance
NLY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,669,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,688,344. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.