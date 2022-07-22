Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,000 at Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($12.55) to GBX 1,000 ($11.95) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($18.53) to GBX 1,480 ($17.69) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,645 ($19.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.33) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,320 ($15.78) to GBX 1,250 ($14.94) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,384.44 ($16.55).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,080 ($12.91) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 971.20 ($11.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.51). The company has a market cap of £10.65 billion and a PE ratio of 988.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,286.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,426.83.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

