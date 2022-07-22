Anyswap (ANY) Achieves Market Cap of $82.26 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Anyswap has a total market cap of $82.26 million and approximately $730,129.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $4.41 or 0.00018800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00032613 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork.

Anyswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

