Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) PT Lowered to $13.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

ARI remained flat at $11.42 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 977,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,257. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 66.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 70.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.