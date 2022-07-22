Apron Network (APN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $583,685.00

Apron Network (APN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Apron Network has a total market capitalization of $379,927.27 and $583,685.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Apron Network

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1.

Buying and Selling Apron Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

