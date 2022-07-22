Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.42.

APTV stock opened at $100.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 84.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Aptiv by 137.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

