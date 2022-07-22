Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.
Aqua Metals Price Performance
Shares of AQMS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,383. The company has a market cap of $65.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.63.
Insider Transactions at Aqua Metals
In other news, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 49,556 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $38,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,091 shares in the company, valued at $281,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 49,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $38,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,091 shares in the company, valued at $281,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 283,758 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $218,493.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,787,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,157.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AQMS. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aqua Metals to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
About Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.
