Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Aqua Metals Price Performance

Shares of AQMS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,383. The company has a market cap of $65.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Insider Transactions at Aqua Metals

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 49,556 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $38,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,091 shares in the company, valued at $281,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 49,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $38,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,091 shares in the company, valued at $281,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 283,758 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $218,493.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,787,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,157.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aqua Metals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 384,871 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 57.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 172,300 shares during the period. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AQMS. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aqua Metals to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

