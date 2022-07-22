Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 19,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 40,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.
Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.
Institutional Trading of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.
About Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I
Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.
