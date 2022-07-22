Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 19,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 40,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

Get Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.