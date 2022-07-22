Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,014 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.92. 113,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070,444. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.56. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

