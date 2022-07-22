Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.69. Ardelyx shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 1,726,956 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Ardelyx Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 177.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $67,355.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,826 shares in the company, valued at $434,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $67,355.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,826 shares in the company, valued at $434,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 73,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $47,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,330.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,997 shares of company stock worth $149,681. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

