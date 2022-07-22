Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading 9.4% Higher

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. 351,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 449,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on Ascot Resources from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

The company has a market cap of C$148.12 million and a PE ratio of -16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.87.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

