Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 439.50 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 436.67 ($5.22). Approximately 59,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 108,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.20).

Asia Dragon Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 432.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 451. The stock has a market cap of £524.48 million and a PE ratio of -7.34.

Asia Dragon Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

