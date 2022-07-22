Aspire Wealth Management Corp Boosts Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.20 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $54.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

