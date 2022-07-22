Aspire Wealth Management Corp Cuts Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp decreased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $56.82.

