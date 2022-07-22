Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $51,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8,385.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $47.84 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65.

