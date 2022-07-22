Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $67,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $139.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.54 and its 200-day moving average is $123.19.

