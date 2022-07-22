Aspire Wealth Management Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,253,000 after purchasing an additional 38,687 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $272,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 581.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.32.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

