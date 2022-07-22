Aspire Wealth Management Corp Sells 1,323 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 188,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000.

EFG stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

