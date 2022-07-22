Aspire Wealth Management Corp Sells 39,319 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,319 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XMLV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
XMLV stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $58.81.
